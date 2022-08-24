Digital art exhibition transboundary in exploration

"Boundless Exploration," organized by BBART and Shanghai Jiushi, features a group of multimedia works created by Han Geng, Ning Hao and Lu Shun.

"Boundless Exploration," currently underway at Shanghai Jiushi Art Salon, offers chances for both exhibitors and visitors to find new facets of their roles.

Heartthrob Han Geng, a singer, actor and dancer, is one of them.

Organized by BBART and Shanghai Jiushi, the exhibition features a group of multimedia works created by Han, Ning Hao and Lu Shun.

It's a bit unusual to bring a pop star, movie director and professional artist together for one exhibition, but the explanation is simple – both Han and Ning were tutored by Lu.

"Ning Hao, who previously received some art training, and Han Geng, who has no art background, are both talented, and Han, who learned to paint just a short while ago, already seems addicted to painting," Lu said.

Han's fans might be amazed to find his abstract paintings at the exhibition.

Covering canvas, installations, interactive works and digital art, the exhibition aims to break the boundary between reality and illusion.

One of the highlights is "Deconstruction: The Change of Pig" by Lu. The giant work features the contours of a pig, yet each part is deconstructed into different small, geometric elements made of various materials. To strengthen the visual effect, a special light programming cast on this "varied pig" seems to "rebuild" the Pig.

"I wanted to ask it: Can we find back our original own under the era of information fragmentation?" asked Lu, "The pig is deconstructed and rearranged, but is it still under the control of data and programming? Or is it trying hard to shackle away from such control?"

Another special piece was co-created by Ning and Han. The installation is composed of 7,000 fragments, each resembling small movies derived from two painted canvases. These fragments hang down from the ceiling, forming a labyrinth through the exhibition space, as if visitors are stepping into an illusionary, unlimited, decentralized world.

Exhibition Info:

Dates: Through October 23, 10am-6:30pm

Venue: Jiushi Art Salon

Address: 230 Beijing Road E.