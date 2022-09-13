Feature / Art & Culture

Emotional collision explored in large artworks

Artist Sun Yao's solo painting exhibition "Instant Is Permanent" is in full swing at Powerlong Museum, with 45 large-scale works.
Ti Gong

Artist Sun Yao's solo painting exhibition "Instant Is Permanent" is in full swing at Powerlong Museum, with 45 large-scale works, including a super-sized set of "Neverland-Landscape" that runs 42 meters across the main hall.

With mighty, forceful strokes, Sun's works often reveal a great tension overflowing with strength. The tableau under his brushes is magnificent, romantic and lyrical, like a stormy night in which huge waves batter the shore; a vast universe in which everything is shrouded in a mist; an erupting volcano that take lives, or a formidable abyss that might lead to hell.

"Painting, for me, is an honest, sincere and direct self-expression," the 48-year-old said. "The painter provides the body, and lends the body to the world, so that the world can be transformed into a painting."

The exhibition features the artist's new series of works for the first time – triptych and sextet "Eternal Flame," as well as the earlier series in Sun's exploration of the abstract painting such as "Deep Forest," "To the Stars," "Oblivion," "The River Run Through It" and "Landscape-River of Entropy."

Sun's works are often overwhelming with strong emotional collision – anger, depression, sadness, power or vitality.

One of his signature series, "Neverland-Landscape," is his deep reflection on life, death and eternity. The two-year project was also a period full of turbulence for the artist, when his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, his art studio was relocated several times and the whole world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This monumental series, 42 meters long, which stretches from one end of the hall to the other, creates an island in the storm with monstrous billows surging up high. From the heavy, unleashed strokes and different hues of black, viewers can feel the stirring emotion of uncertainty, despair and rage, as well as the unyielding spirit to fight.

Ti Gong

"Neverland-Landscape" is 42 meters long.

Ti Gong

"Deep Forest"

Ti Gong

"Skyline"

Exhibition info:

Date: Through September 25 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Powerlong Museum

Address: 3055 Caobao Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
