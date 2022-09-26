Plenty of fuel in the TANK Art Festival 2022

TANK Art Festival 2022, a fun approach to Chinese contemporary art, will run from October 4 to 6 at TANK Shanghai.







As an annual fest of contemporary art in the city, the three-day event will include a series of activities, from exhibitions, The Artist Rooms, handmade books, art performances to music performances and themed lectures.

Even the art venue itself is worth visiting.

TANK Shanghai is housed in five massive steel fuel tanks on the Xuhui District waterfront. They were constructed in 1917 to supply fuel to nearby Longhua airport. Five oil tanks, a fire pool and docks have been preserved as reminders of time past.

TANK Art Festival tries to present fresh and diverse creative aspects by contemporary artists, and features fun-filled visitor participation and interaction.

For example, The Artist Rooms bring together independent projects by the most active young artists in contemporary China. Each artist room is an exhibition, a market and a performance, showcasing the vibrancy of contemporary art. It is also a shopping experience where one can easily bring art home.

"Refuse" is British artist Ed Atkin's first solo exhibition in China, featuring a new iteration of the artist's seminal real-time three-dimensional simulation "Refuse.exe" and a series of large-scale embroidery works created in China.

Atkins discloses how little an algorithm might be able to identify what we humans find most meaningful through his two daunting installations.

TANK Plaza is one of the features that introduce a new interactive experience to visitors. It sets up a completely offline interactive space, configuring a plaza, and setting up a stage and food booths inside the space.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: October 4-6, 12pm-8pm

Address: 2380 Longteng Ave



Tickets:100 yuan (US$14) through TANK Shanghai's WeChat official account