Fair explores integration of art and commerce

The 2022 Art Plus Shanghai International Fair, the first local art fair after the two-month lock-down, is running at the Shanghai No. 1 Department Store from October 1 to 7.

Covering 4,000 square meters, the entire 7th floor of the shopping mall, this year's fair has attracted nearly 30 galleries and art institutions in China.

Founded in 2019, the fair used to be nestled in the midst of Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. So this year's venue, on Nanjing Road, surprised many.

"The pandemic actually changed our operation mode," said Gu Zhihua, chief curator of the fair. "Art shouldn't always be showcased in museums and galleries. We purposely choose the National Day holiday and the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, trying to explore the possibilities of combining art and commercial consumption, the integration of tourism and the cultural industry."

The Shanghai No. 1 Department Store used to be a household name. It's also the first state-owned shopping mall in the country since the founding of the People's Republic of China. But its history dates back to 1936 when it was once the Sun Co Ltd, the biggest shopping mall in the Far East.

"The 2022 Art Plus Shanghai International Fair is a prelude of the Art Season in November in Shanghai," Gu said.

ART021 and West Bund Art & Design, two renowned international art fairs are confirmed to open on November 11, together with a series of dazzling events and exhibitions for the Art Season.

Exhibition info:

Date: October 1-6, 11am-8pm; October 7, 11am-2pm

Venue: 7/F, C Hall, Shanghai No. 1 Department Store

Address: 830 Nanjing Rd E.

Admission: 60 yuan