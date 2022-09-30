Feature / Art & Culture

Fair explores integration of art and commerce

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  22:49 UTC+8, 2022-10-01       0
The 2022 Art Plus Shanghai International Fair, the first local art fair after the lock-down, is running at the Shanghai No. 1 Department Store from October 1 to 7.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  22:49 UTC+8, 2022-10-01       0
Fair explores integration of art and commerce

The 2022 Art Plus Shanghai International Fair, the first local art fair after the two-month lock-down, is running at the Shanghai No. 1 Department Store from October 1 to 7.

Covering 4,000 square meters, the entire 7th floor of the shopping mall, this year's fair has attracted nearly 30 galleries and art institutions in China.

Founded in 2019, the fair used to be nestled in the midst of Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. So this year's venue, on Nanjing Road, surprised many.

"The pandemic actually changed our operation mode," said Gu Zhihua, chief curator of the fair. "Art shouldn't always be showcased in museums and galleries. We purposely choose the National Day holiday and the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, trying to explore the possibilities of combining art and commercial consumption, the integration of tourism and the cultural industry."

Fair explores integration of art and commerce

Colorful artworks

The Shanghai No. 1 Department Store used to be a household name. It's also the first state-owned shopping mall in the country since the founding of the People's Republic of China. But its history dates back to 1936 when it was once the Sun Co Ltd, the biggest shopping mall in the Far East.

"The 2022 Art Plus Shanghai International Fair is a prelude of the Art Season in November in Shanghai," Gu said.

ART021 and West Bund Art & Design, two renowned international art fairs are confirmed to open on November 11, together with a series of dazzling events and exhibitions for the Art Season.

Exhibition info:

Date: October 1-6, 11am-8pm; October 7, 11am-2pm

Venue: 7/F, C Hall, Shanghai No. 1 Department Store

Address: 830 Nanjing Rd E.

Admission: 60 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
National Day holiday
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     