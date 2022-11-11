﻿
Global artists reimagine and reinterpret a premium brand

The Dior exhibition "Art'N Dior," which is part of the West Bund Art & Design, presents global artists' interpretations and aesthetics of the premium brand.
Dior's new exhibition "Art'N Dior" is a search for creative endeavors that have characterized the history of the premium brand and inspired a host of well-known artists and designers.

The exhibition is part of the West Bund Art & Design in Shanghai.

In the "Lady Dior As Seen By" art installation, up-and-coming young artists have been given free rein to express their vision of the iconic Lady Dior bag and reinterpret its codes through photographs and alluring sculptures.

The public can view the works that have traveled the globe in this setting. While German artist Gregor Hildebrandt uses his signature media cassette and video tapes glued on cloth to create the sculpture "To Die For," he somehow reflects on consumerism by creating a luxury bag with a glossy surface yet collaged and assembled by garbage and wastes.

Russian artist Daniil Antropov's sculpture "Miracle" is made of brass and baking paint and gives the impression that the bag is genuine stone covered in ice pieces.

Global artists reinterpret Lady Dior's codes with photographs and sculptures.

The classic Lady Dior bag is featured in its most audacious transformations in the seventh edition of "Dior Lady Art," which was created in conjunction with artists from China, the United States, South Korea, Egypt and Qatar. This continues the surreal voyage.

Wang Yuyang's reinterpretations of the famous bag are displayed alongside his most famed art piece, "Artificial Moon," a blindingly luminous, 4-meter-diameter energy-saving light and metal frame installation.

The reimagining of Lady Dior by Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah, who was inspired by typography, depicts a lyrical environment associated with her native country and Arabian literature on delicate chiffon shapes with delicate hand embroidery.

Chinese artist Wang Yuyang's reinterpretations of the bag are inspired by moon and space.

For the first time in China, a room has been specifically designated for the Médallion chair, a symbol of the luxury brand. In 2021, 17 artists from around the world reinterpreted and reinvented the chair. Their works are displayed along with Chinese architect Ma Yansong's work "Meteor." This architectural treasure, reimagined in 3D printed monochromatic polyurethane, merges nature and structure to elicit emotion.

The exhibition, which is free, will run through November 15 . Visitors must make reservations in advance through Dior's official WeChat account.

Médallion chair

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 15

Venue: West Bund Art Center

Address: 2555 Longteng Ave

﻿
