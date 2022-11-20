Promising young artists featured at salon

"Mobile Round Seven of Chinese Young Artists" is on show at the Jiushi Art Salon through December 11.

The exhibition features nearly 70 pieces of artworks, varying from ink-wash paintings, sculpture, water-colors to installation and multi-media works, all created by young Chinese artists.

Organized by Fine Art College at East China Normal University, Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum, Shanghai International Cultural Exchange Association, the exhibition aims to promote artists with potential, creativity plus a global perspective.

"The participating artists at the exhibition are recommended by the academic committee composed of renowned professors and experts," said Wang Yuan, a professor at the Fine Art College at East China Normal University, also a member of the committee.

Wang actually initiated and curated the first round of "Mobile," starting with a focus on the artworks created by the students and graduates at the East China Normal University in Shanghai seven years ago.

But later, the involvement of more art academies and universities gradually levelled up the scale and quality of "Mobile."

"Now we are proud that 'Mobile' has spotted and promoted a cluster of young talented artists over the past seven years," Wang said. "It is also interesting to see how they fuse something new into some traditional art genres."

"Two Clouds over the Kelvin Building" by Chen Yutong is such an example. Visitors would find "two clouds" floating over the artist's tableau, perfectly echoing its title while at the same time rendering an immersive touch.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 11, 10am-6:30pm



Venue: Jiushi Art Salon

Address: 230 Beijing Road E.