Feature / Art & Culture

Sinan Mansions music salon's first concert hits high notes

Yao Minji
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-22
The fifth edition of Sinan Mansions music salons kicked off over the weekend with the concert "Poetic Romance – Chinese Style" and will feature a total of eight such sessions.
Ti Gong

Performers in action at the concert

The fifth edition of Sinan Mansions music salons kicked off over the weekend with the concert "Poetic Romance – Chinese Style." The concert also featured professor Luo Yuming from Fudan University introducing the stories and history behind a series of traditional and contemporary music inspired by ancient Chinese poetry.

A total of eight music salons, each featuring an expert from Fudan University, Shanghai Museum and other institutions, will be performed by musicians from the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra. Through December 30, the salons will be held at Sinan Mansions.

Like the previous editions, the music salons are free to the public, who can make reservations via the WeChat accounts of the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, Huangpu District and Sinan Mansions. The salons will also be livestreamed through Huangpu's WeChat account.

Sinan Mansions music salon's first concert hits high notes
Ti Gong

The concert "Poetic Romance – Chinese Style" kicks off the fifth edition of Sinan Mansions music salons.

Sinan Mansions, a favorite venue in Huangpu, is a regular host of cultural events in the cluster of vintage buildings dating back to the early 1900s.

Each of the upcoming salons focuses a different theme and invite audiences to explore ancient philosophy and history through curated music pieces that feature a particular time period, an association with other traditional culture, or unique aesthetics.

On November 25, guqin master Gong Yi will introduce audiences to the vast world of the plucked seven-string instrument, the literati spirit behind it and its evolution in the contemporary world.

On November 30, famed writer Hu Jianjun will showcase the hobbies of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) scholars such as incense appreciation, tea making, flower arrangement, among others, accompanied by music from the period.

The cross-boundary salons in December will take advantage of audio-visual multimedia programs to guide visitors through the aesthetics of ancient Chinese paintings of flowers, flower arrangement and calligraphy, each accompanied by different traditional instruments.

Performance info:

Date: November 25, 7pm

Performer: Gong Yi, guqin master

Date: November 30, 7pm

Lecturer: Hu Jianjun, writer

Date: December 6, 7pm

Host: Ling Lizhong, chief of calligraphy and painting research department of Shanghai Museum

Performer: Yu Bing, pipa master; Wei Yuxuan, Shanghai-style flower arrangement intangible heritage inheritor

Date: December 14, 7pm

Lecturer: Shao Qi, professor of fine arts academy, Shanghai Normal University

Date: December 15, 7pm

Lecturer: Liu Yiwen, researcher of Shanghai Museum

Performer: Shen Yili, Kunqu Opera master

Date: December 20, 7pm

Lecturer: Qian Weiqun, painter

Performer: Liu Bo, ruan master

Date: December 30, 7pm

Lecturer: Chen Kelun, researcher of Shanghai Museum

Performer: Ma Xiaohui, erhu master

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 505 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
