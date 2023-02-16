National museum plans silk displays for the year

The China National Silk Museum will host several exhibitions and events this year to display textile treasures restored by experts.

The China National Silk Museum has been conserving and restoring historic textile materials and researching silk. The museum will organize several exhibitions and events this year to showcase the treasures restored by museum specialists, its huge collections and antiquities borrowed from other museums.



Some of the upcoming events that may interest Shanghai Daily readers are highlighted below:

China Fashion Development Chronology Exhibition

Date: Through March 31



The exhibition chronicles China's fashion industry since the 1980s, providing visitors with an understanding of the aesthetics of contemporary Chinese clothing and a sense of how the Chinese have dressed over the past three decades.

Southern Song Dynasty Costume Design Exhibition

Date: March- May



Hangzhou served as the capital of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), making it one of China's "seven ancient capitals."

Zhejiang provincial government launched the Song Dynasty Cultural Legacy Project to establish Song culture as the preeminent symbol of Zhejiang Province, featuring local elements and distinguishing it from other dynasties by its thriving economy and vibrant art.

This year, the museum will organize an invitational exhibition showcasing the works of contemporary designers who were inspired by the Song culture, demonstrating how ancient aesthetics and traditional features were incorporated into the fashion concepts.

Ancient Auspicious Patterns on Han People's Costumes Exhibition

Date: March 31-June 5



For a better life, the Chinese people embroidered and colored auspicious designs on their clothing. Such patterns evolved alongside shifting dynasties and social aesthetics, reflecting altering folklore, civilizations and customs. The exhibition will feature well-preserved cloth material, giving visitors a glimpse of ancient China.

Hanfu Festival

Date: April 22-23



Hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) is experiencing a renaissance in China as it has regained its appeal and become fashionable among hipsters, hobbyists and historical reenactors. The museum has been cashing in on the trend by offering hanfu-themed events and shows. This year's event is expected to attract a larger number of young people.

Dunhuang Silk Art Exhibition

Date: June-August



Dunhuang, in Gansu Province, was a Silk Road hub. It was an oasis on the famous route and thrived because of its religious and cultural interactions.

The Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site containing some of the finest examples of Buddhist art, were a popular destination for devout Buddhists. A number of silk paintings and fabrics were buried in the grottos alongside renowned murals.

Dunhuang Academy and the China National Silk Museum have struck an agreement on the restoration process and will undertake research on uncovered silk treasures. The exhibition will feature professionally restored Dunhuang silk.

2023 Silk Road Week

Date: June 16-22



Every June, the China National Silk Museum holds events to showcase the cultural heritage of the Silk Road, thereby reviving economic and cultural ties with Eurasia. Hundreds of antiques from all races, regions and socioeconomic classes will be exhibited to highlight the cooperation along the route. Two shows about Dunhuang and Hungary will be the highlights of this year.

Asian Ethnic Costume Exhibition

Date: September-December



The exhibition, which will feature minority groups' costumes on loan from museums across Asia, will be held during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September. The museum is also planning to collaborate with cultural groups from various countries and invite people who have inherited intangible cultural heritage to display their talents and crafts at the exhibition.

The Third Natural Dyes Biennial

Date: October



The primary sources of raw materials for dyeing were plants and insects. Occasionally, minerals were used to improve color. Despite the loss of natural dyes due to the rise of synthetic chemical dyes, their glorious days cannot be forgotten. The exhibition will feature natural dyes utilized by people from all across the world.