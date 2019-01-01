'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 1: 牛 (niu)

Language is the road map of a culture. In this new column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video.







In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

In the first episode, Akeel Alleyne, an American expat living in Shanghai, explained 牛 (niu) in English. This commonly used word can express praise or exclamation. It is quite popular among many Mandarin learners.

