1st digital art fair combines art with industry

  19:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
Nearly 100 artists from over 10 countries have joined the first International Shanghai Digital Art Fair, a combination of art industry and academia.
Xiao Hui Wang Art Museum

After a year of preparation, the first International Shanghai Digital Art Fair (SDFA) is currently underway at Xiao Hui Wang Art Museum.

Cooperating with over 30 well-known universities and digital art organizations like omgland, Sotheby, HONOR, Sullivan (China), Alibaba Cloud Gaming and Inert Plan, SDAF shows the new business form of digital art, displaying its charisma and potential.

Nearly 100 artists from more than 10 countries around the world are participating in the fair, presenting their latest work in the field of digitalization.

The fair has attracted not only big names, but also new Internet art rookies.

Some of them have stood out in international competitions, while others are trendsetters in the art community. The fair also includes national digital art experimental platforms and ordinary digital art pushers.

Under the theme of "interdisciplinary symbiosis," this year's event strives to show the past, present and future of digital art, heavily integrated into culture, technology, art, history and digital industry.

A robotic arm is creating Wang Xiaohui's artwork.

Varying from the immersive "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains," the artificial intelligence robotic arm, to the interactive installation and online museum, the exhibition renders a mysterious space to visitors where reality is entangled with imagination.

From tangible to intangible, real to virtual, from artistic creation to industrial innovation, the first International Shanghai Digital Art Fair actually provides a reliable path for digital art, digital innovation, digital education and digital industry leadership.

The fair breaks through the traditional mode of exhibitions, combining industry, academia and research, cross-border innovation forums and cross-media integration.

Sited in the center of the city, Xiao Hui Wang Art Museum is the first photography and digital art museum in Shanghai. Named after famous artist Wang Xiaohui who is also the artistic director of SDFA, the museum aims to develop and promote interdisciplinary art.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through April 12 (closed on Mondays), 12pm-6pm

Admission: 60-120 yuan

Venue: Xiao Hui Wang Art Museum

Address: 369 Weining Rd

威宁路369号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Alibaba
