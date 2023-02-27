﻿
'Journey of the Eye' celebrates growing Sino-German ties

An exhibition that celebrates the 50 years of diplomatic ties between China and Germany is ongoing at the Shanghai New Gallery of Art.
An exhibition, "The Journey of the Eye – Works by Chinese Artists in Germany," is being held at the Shanghai New Gallery of Art to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and China.

Cultural exchanges between Germany and China have laid a solid foundation over the last 50 years. The exhibition presents the artistic works of a group of Chinese artists raised in China and Germany as well as the phenomenon of artistic travel to Germany.

It brings together 37 Chinese artists from Germany whose works range from painting to sculpture, design, architecture and new media art.

"The exchange of art is an important part of the international cultural exchange strategy, and plays an irreplaceable role in enhancing the friendship between the two peoples," said Long Yuxiang, executive chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center.

Over the last 50 years, China and Germany have developed their own cultural and artistic styles and traits.

"We hope that this exhibition will help to strengthen friendly exchange between China and Germany in a variety of fields," Long said.

"The exhibition would also serve as an interactive platform for art seminars and cultural exchange between Chinese and German artists, thereby elevating China and Germany's overall strategic partnership to a new level."

The exhibition will also tour Shandong and Jiangsu provinces.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 31

Venue: Shanghai New Gallery of Art

Address: 1528 Gumei Rd

古美路1528号

﻿
