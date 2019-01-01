'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 3: 天地良心 (tian di liang xin)

天地良心 (tian di liang xin) is a Chinese idiom. Literally, it means heaven, earth and conscience. When you use it, you are saying something with honesty and sincerity.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

天地良心 (tian di liang xin) is a Chinese idiom. Literally, it means heaven, earth and conscience. When you use it, you are saying something with honesty and sincerity. Check out how Pilar Mejia Buenfil, a Mexican, uses this word.

