Guqin hall is in tune with past and future

The melodies of the guqin, a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument, resonated in the Pudong New Area over the weekend with the opening of a hall featuring a display of the instruments, including some rare versions.

The guqin hall, open to the public free of charge, showcases about 30 guqin instruments dating back to the Tang (AD 618-907), Song (960-1279), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, among which some are heavyweights in the field.

These include famous guqin Dashengyiyin made in the Tang Dynasty, and Xianlai, Yunhu and Qingliujiayu of the Song Dynasty, precious ancient instruments.

Various cultural activities such as guqin exchange events and salons will be held at the hall.

It is built and operated by Juneyao Health as a folk museum with public welfare purpose, to create a platform for people to learn guqin and make exchanges.

The Chinese guqin, with a history of more than 3,000 years, is a representative of Chinese music tradition.

The quqin and its music was proclaimed by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2003.

This year marks its 20th year anniversary.

The aim is to establish a guqin culture exchange center for domestic and overseas guqin lovers, said Juneyao.

"Guqin instrument is not just an exhibit," said Zhu Xiaojie, director of the hall. "We hope to make it come alive and enable young people to get in tough with it."

Toward the goal, guqin players will have the chance to play guqin and experience its everlasting charm at the hall.

The intangible cultural heritage is confronted with the failure to be handed down from past generations. Also about 20 out of 51 guqin instruments with historical record have been lost, said Wang Junhao, president of Juneyao Group and chairperson of Juneyao Health.

Six have been restored under the effects of the company, and more efforts are underway to restore more guqin instruments with historical records, according to Wang.

Shou Ziqi, vice chairman of CPPCC Shanghai Committee and chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce, unveiled the guqin hall with Wang.

In the future, more precious guqin instruments will be on display.

If you go

Address: No.1 Building, Lane 2, Kangqiao Rd E., Pudong New Area 浦东新区康桥东路2弄1号楼

Tel: 021-51155900



Admission: Free (with reservation required)



