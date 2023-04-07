Van Gogh's paintings come to life in immersive show

Immersive light and shadow exhibition "Meeting van Gogh" opened this week at Meet You Museum Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The exhibition features a 600-square-meter art space based on 149 classic works by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. Rendered with digital multimedia technology that combines sound, light and shadow, the exhibition explores van Gogh's inner world through the journey of his life.

Ti Gong

"Meet van Gogh" has toured nearly 30 cities in France, the United States and Canada since 2020. It is its first time in China.

Produced by a team of digital artists and musicians – led by Italian artist Massimiliano Siccardi and musician Luca Longobardi – the exhibition represents van Gogh's classic works in the style of a light-and-shadow show, including "Sunflowers," "The Doctor," "Starry Night" and "Iris."

From sunny landscapes to enchanting nightscapes, from rural workers to blooming flowers and towering trees, from portraits to still lives, these masterpieces are even more vivid through the animated visual effects.

Ti Gong

Siccardi believes that an immersive exhibition is one of the best ways to display van Gogh's works because it creates a more personalized, interactive experience between the artist and the audience.

In addition, the exhibition also features three static areas that display 13 micro-jet paintings that explain not only important events and experiences in van Gogh's life but also the process of art creation from his own perspective.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 9 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm



Admission: 88-218 yuan (free entry for children with under 1 meter and elders aged over 70); tickets available at the museum's WeChat mini program (meetyoumuseumSH)



Venue: Meet You Museum Shanghai

Address: Bldg 3, Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd, Jing'an District

静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼