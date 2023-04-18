﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomes cellist home with special concert

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Concert a fitting welcome home for world-renowned cellist Wang Jian, who made his professional debut at age 12 with Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomes cellist home with special concert
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomes the return of cellist Wang Jian for a special concert.

Renowned cellist Wang Jian performed for his home audience in Shanghai for the first time in three years earlier this week.

The 55-year-old musician recently returned to the city to teach at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. He has also received invitations for concerts, including recitals, from all around the country. His first concert and first recital are both in Shanghai.

"You don't have a lot of world-class musicians today, and Wang Jian is definitely one of them," said Yu Long, artistic director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, which performed with the maestro in his first return concert "Salute to Wang Jian."

"It was through musicians like Wang Jian that the world has got to know about Chinese music and Chinese culture since the reform and opening-up."

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomes cellist home with special concert
Ti Gong

Wang Jian (right) made his professional debut at the age of 12.

Wang first became known to international audiences through the 1979 documentary "From Mao to Mozart: Isaac Stern in China." He was then aged 10 and one of the featured music students in the film.

He made his professional debut two years later, with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra at a Children's Day concert in 1981. It was his first collaboration with the orchestra and Wang played the Saint-Saens cello concerto at the Shanghai Music Hall.

In 1985, Wang went to the United States and studied with renowned cellist Aldo Parisot at the Yale School of Music.

With "Salute to Wang Jian," the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra started with a special welcome with 11 cellists in its cello section performing Heitor Villa-Lobos' "The Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1." It is among the composer's most noted works and among the first major works written for a cello ensemble.

Wang joined in the second piece "Hymnus for 12 Cellos," written by German composer and cellist Julius Klengel. A 1972 radio production of the piece with Berlin Philharmonic musicians led to the formation of the famed 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic.

The concert also featured Haydn's "Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major" and Dvorak's "Cello Concerto in B minor." The two pieces were "a beauty of contrast," Wang said.

"Dvorak's piece is very romantic with a rich color, while Haydn's piece more classic," he explained.

"I view this concert as a gift for me from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and a gift from me for the Shanghai audience."

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomes cellist home with special concert
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's first Europe tour in 1992 featured Wang, then 24, as a soloist.

Wang's collaboration with the local symphony orchestra started at age 12 and continued for decades.

He was featured in the orchestra's first European tour in 1992. A year later in 1993, Wang finished his studies in the US and held his first concert back home, also with the orchestra.

On his latest return to Shanghai, Wand has found more potential for cello music and has received increasingly more invitations for cello recitals.

"I hope to bring more great cello pieces that were previously unheard of here," he said.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomes cellist home with special concert
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wang Jian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     