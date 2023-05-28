Photos about statues of foreign celebrities on display

The photo exhibition "Memory and Dream of a City – Statues of Foreigners in Shanghai" opened on Sunday at the Duanjun Theater of Shanghai Theater Academy.

Its opening ceremony attracted theater scholars, overseas students from Shanghai University and consular officials from many countries.

The exhibition, which will run till June 6, features photos about the statues of foreign celebrities which are scattered throughout public spaces of the city.

The exhibited 50 photos were selected from more than 1,000 original images. They explore the historical traces, record memorable moments, mark the beautiful imprint of East-West interaction, and relive the anecdotes from Shanghai's connection with the rest of the world.

The city now has a total of 165 statues of 116 foreign celebrities. The statue figures include leaders and geniuses worldwide, covering fields of politics, arts, science, architecture, education, medicine and so on.

Through them, people can learn wisdom intertwined through time and space, draw on the essence of human history, and use the past knowledge to make new discoveries today.

Meanwhile, the exhibition also offers an insight into the city's openness and rich cultural resources.

Tobias Biancone, poet, writer and the director general of International Theater Institute, has been living in Shanghai for more than eight years. He is touched by the beauty of traditional Chinese theater and the warmth of local people.

Biancone recalled that once in a while he encountered a statue symbolizing an eminent foreigner, such as the sculptures of Shakespeare and Moliere at the Shanghai Theater Academy. But until the announcement of this photo exhibition, he was not aware that there were such a large number of statues in Shanghai that are dedicated to eminent writers, philosophers, scientists and other personalities from abroad.

"Since visiting Shanghai the first time in 2011, I have witnessed that the authorities and people here are very interested in collaboration with the world, and I have witnessed a unique openness and friendliness of the city," said Biancone. "Today after eight years I have lot of Chinese friends in Shanghai. And as a result of this, I feel home and welcome here."

He believes that the openness to the world and the friendliness of the people and the authorities of Shanghai has been a great value of Shanghai over the years, and still are a great value.

Since 2007, the local government has launched and supported the Drama Boulevard project, which collected statues of foreign celebrities. Many statues have been placed at the Shanghai Theater Academy's Huashann Road campus.

Between 2008 and 2020, the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries also joined the Shanghai Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau to examine the 165 statues of foreigners across the city and published an album.

Fu Jihong, an official from the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries noted that statues in the city embody its cultural identity and enhance prosperous exchanges among people of different countries.

"Our association will further promote mutual understanding and collaboration between countries, cultures and civilizations through multiple channels," Fu said.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through June 6



Venue: Duanjun Theater of Shanghai Theater Academy

Address: 630 Huashan Rd

华山路630号