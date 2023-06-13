Aesthetics of Spider-Man movie explored at exhibition

Co-organized by Sony Pictures and GP.x Art Space, a roundtable discussions on the aesthetics of animation was held during the Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition.

With the nationwide release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition is on at GP.x Art Space through July 10.

Co-organized by Sony Pictures and GP.x Art Space, a roundtable discussion on the aesthetics of animation was held during the exhibition.

The discussion was chaired by 72-year-old Victoria Lu, who curated many animation-themed exhibitions over the years. Other guests taking part in the roundtable included Tony Coombs, founder of MEEF Virtual Production Group and a film producer; artist Wang Weini; and Lu Liangxi from the 0-011 game sales platform.

Coombs shared his views on superhero images in artistic creation and the aesthetic idea behind them from the perspective of a filmmaker. Lu Liangxi responded to the idea that the aesthetics of animation would be the power of the future from the perspective of the game market and technological changes.

The roundtable discussion provided an open platform for the audience to share in-depth analyses from professionals in different fields, delving into the aesthetic relationship between film and animation.

According to Victoria Lu, "I created a word 'anima-mix' almost 10 years ago. At that time, I realized the power of the aesthetics in the animation," she said.

"It not only caters for the young generation, but also develops into popular IP (intellectual property). The most important of all is, unlike real film stars, these animated characters never grow old. They are ever-green."

Lu commented that the aesthetic standards of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" reached a new level.

The Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition is a response to the animated series' debut in 2018 to open up a new world of animation aesthetics, as well as an exploration of artistic creation and crossover collaboration.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 10, 11am-10pm



Venue: GPx Art Space

Address: 4/F, 523 Huaihai Rd M.



淮海中路523号