﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Aesthetics of Spider-Man movie explored at exhibition

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
Co-organized by Sony Pictures and GP.x Art Space, a roundtable discussions on the aesthetics of animation was held during the Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
Aesthetics of Spider-Man movie explored at exhibition

The roundtable discussion was part of the Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition at GP.x Art Space.

With the nationwide release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," an Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition is on at GP.x Art Space through July 10.

Co-organized by Sony Pictures and GP.x Art Space, a roundtable discussion on the aesthetics of animation was held during the exhibition.

The discussion was chaired by 72-year-old Victoria Lu, who curated many animation-themed exhibitions over the years. Other guests taking part in the roundtable included Tony Coombs, founder of MEEF Virtual Production Group and a film producer; artist Wang Weini; and Lu Liangxi from the 0-011 game sales platform.

Coombs shared his views on superhero images in artistic creation and the aesthetic idea behind them from the perspective of a filmmaker. Lu Liangxi responded to the idea that the aesthetics of animation would be the power of the future from the perspective of the game market and technological changes.

The roundtable discussion provided an open platform for the audience to share in-depth analyses from professionals in different fields, delving into the aesthetic relationship between film and animation.

According to Victoria Lu, "I created a word 'anima-mix' almost 10 years ago. At that time, I realized the power of the aesthetics in the animation," she said.

"It not only caters for the young generation, but also develops into popular IP (intellectual property). The most important of all is, unlike real film stars, these animated characters never grow old. They are ever-green."

Lu commented that the aesthetic standards of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" reached a new level.

The Spider-Man Movie Aesthetics Exhibition is a response to the animated series' debut in 2018 to open up a new world of animation aesthetics, as well as an exploration of artistic creation and crossover collaboration.

Aesthetics of Spider-Man movie explored at exhibition

A participant speaks during the roundtable.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 10, 11am-10pm

Venue: GPx Art Space

Address: 4/F, 523 Huaihai Rd M.

淮海中路523号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Sony
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     