Fan exhibition offers insights into culture and history

Ti Gong

A fan exhibition featuring some 200 fan works by more than 20 masters opened in downtown Huangpu District over the weekend.

It offers an insight into the 3,000 years of history of China's splendid fan culture.

Comprising four sections, the visual feast of fans takes visitors to explore the history of fan-making, the techniques involved, as well as different types of fans and the innovation and development of fans.

The history of the fan in China dates back to some 3,000 or 4,000 years ago.

In ancient China, fans came in various shapes and forms and were made in different materials such as silk, bamboo and feather.

Tuanshan, or silk round-shaped fans, zheshan (folding fans), yumaoshan (feather fans) and tanxiangshan (sandalwood fans) are some of the most famous.

Fans are also an embodiment of the wisdom of Chinese culture and art and they were also used for ceremonial and ritual purposes and as a sartorial accessory in ancient times.

Sometimes, they embodied the identity of holders and were more than a daily necessity, being more like a piece of artwork.

At the exhibition, people will learn about the evolution of fans in China and the combination of carving, calligraphy, painting, and seal-cutting techniques as well as the embodying of elements such as traditional Chinese opera, dance, folk culture and poetry.

Some fans are on display for the first time.

The display also features the innovation of an old craft with the introduction of embroidery and kesi, a Chinese silk tapestry known as "carved silk."

"Modern design and cross-over elements such as carving, lacquerware and metal have been introduced into the traditional craft to inject new vitality into fan," said Sheng Chun, an inheritor of fan-making in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

Fan-making is on the first batch list of China's national-level intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition is a highlight of the first Maritime Literati Art Festival and the 23rd Fan Culture Festival in Yuyuan Garden scenic area.

Fan culture lectures, performance and fan painting activities will be held along with the exhibition.

If you go:

Date: Through August 7, 10am-9pm



Admission: 98 yuan

Venue: Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls

豫园商城华宝楼

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M.

方浜中路265号

