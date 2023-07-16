﻿
Culture week highlights significance of Party's united front

"Unity Toward the Future," a culture week that highlights the historic significance of the Communist Party of China's united front in the new era opened in Shanghai on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The culture week kicked off at the Shanghai Exhibition Center on Sunday with a grand opening ceremony.

Ti Gong

Outstanding figures who have made remarkable achievements in the united front work as well as in their own fields like science, technology, medicine and commerce were honored.

"Unity Toward the Future," a culture week that highlights the historic significance of the Communist Party of China's united front in the new era opened on Sunday with a grand opening ceremony.

The event will run through July 23 with an array of citywide activities, including art exhibitions, stage performances, speech contest and workshops.

The opening ceremony honored outstanding figures who have made remarkable achievements in united front work as well as in their own fields like science, technology, medicine and commerce.

According to Dong Yiwen, deputy director of the Party's United Front Work Department of Shanghai, the city has a long and rich tradition of united front work.

"The city has abundant cultural resources and diverse heritages of united front work," said Dong. "We are building special cultural sites and bases for united front work in different districts of Shanghai."

Ti Gong

Children perform at the opening ceremony of the culture week.

During the Second National Congress of the CPC in 1922, the Party put forward the policy of the united front. Since then, united front work has been placed in a position of importance.

It brings together all the forces that can be united and mobilizes all positive resources that can be mobilized to jointly work for the country's strength and prosperity and the people's well-being.

The culture week also released a map that includes Shanghai's 218 cultural venues, landmarks, former residences of celebrities and cultural routes related to the history of united front.

Among the venues are the former residence of Ba Jin on Wukang Road, where the celebrated writer created "Random Thoughts;" the former site of the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce along Suzhou Creek; and the Qian Xuesen Library of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
