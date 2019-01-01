'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 23: 坚持就是胜利 (Jian Chi Jiu Shi Sheng Li)

The idiom, which emphasizes the importance of persevering through obstacles, motivated Haitian Jovens Alabre to strive towards his goal of becoming a medical doctor.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Haitian Jovens Alabre finds significant personal relevance in a Chinese idiom he encountered while studying at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The idiom, which emphasizes the importance of persevering through obstacles, motivated him to strive towards his goal of becoming a medical doctor, and has since inspired him to encourage both himself and his friends to overcome any challenges they may encounter in both work and life.

