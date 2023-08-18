8th Contemporary Mexican Film Cycle begins in Shanghai

The 8th Contemporary Mexican Film Cycle is being celebrated in the city with the screening of several acclaimed Mexican movies.

The 8th Contemporary Mexican Film Cycle is being celebrated in Shanghai with the screening of several acclaimed Mexican movies. They include "Post Tenebras Lux (Light After Darkness)" on August 19 and "A morir a los desiertos" on August 26.

The films were made by some of Mexico's most outstanding directors, who are characterized by exploring different narratives and film genres. This proves that current Mexican cinema has distanced itself from a single label and presents itself to the world as a range of colors with infinite possibilities.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Info

Date: 4:30pm on August 19, 4:30pm on August 26

Venue: Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes Shanghai

米盖尔·德·塞万提斯图书馆

Address: 198-208 Anfu Rd

安福路198-208号





