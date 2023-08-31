﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

China Shanghai International Arts Festival to return with increased scale

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
After an absence of three years, the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival will return from October 15 to November 15, with a vastly increased program .
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0

The 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival has announced its upcoming programs. Making a return after three years of absence because of COVID-19, this year's festival from October 15 to November 15 will present some 400 performances, exhibitions and artistic activities, a 20 percent increase from previous editions.

An open-air gala concert by German conductor Christoph Eschenbach and the CSIAF Orchestra at Shanghai Exhibition Center Fountain Square on October 14 will raise the curtain for the festival.

Opening performances also include the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe's "The Peony Pavilion" on October 15, and an "Ode to the Silk Road" multi-media concert on October 19 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the inception of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China Shanghai International Arts Festival to return with increased scale
Ti Gong

Multi-media concert "Ode to the Silk Road" will serve as one of the opening performances for this year's China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

World famous artists, performers and troupes who will visit Shanghai during the one-month festival include Russian conductor Valery Gergiev and artists from the Mariinsky Theatre; sopranos Angela Gheorghiu and Anna Netrebko; Zubin Mehta and the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra; the American Ballet Theater; erhu master Jiang Jianhua; and the Cloud Gate Dance Theater from Taiwan.

Among the 79 stage productions to be performed, 45 will be from overseas. Thirteen performances will be making their world debuts, and another three will be performed for Asian audiences for the first time.

There will be more than 20 exhibitions and art fairs taking place around the city during the festival. Emerging Chinese artists will continue to be offered stage opportunities under the festival's Rising Artists' Works (RAW) project.

China Shanghai International Arts Festival to return with increased scale
Ti Gong

Over 20 exhibitions and art fairs will take place around the city during the festival.

The festival will close with concerts by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Lahav Shani on October 14 and 15 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

"Shanghai's art and culture market experienced encouraging recovery this year," said Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. "The China Shanghai International Arts Festival will be a strong attraction for audiences from around the world."

According to Fang, Shanghai hosted over 22,000 commercial performances and attracted near 12 million theatergoers in the first half of this year – a 13.2 percent and 25 percent increase, respectively, from 2019.

China Shanghai International Arts Festival to return with increased scale
Ti Gong

The festival will close with concerts by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Lahav Shani.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Shanghai Grand Theater
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     