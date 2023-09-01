﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Choose what is more worthy: reading 10,000 books or traveling 10,000 miles

Zhang Ciyun
  16:16 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
Philosophers may differ in their answers, but it’s clear that anything you do to broaden your horizons is worthwhile.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:16 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
Choose what is more worthy: reading 10,000 books or traveling 10,000 miles
Li Chaoquan

There’s a popular Chinese proverb that often kindles two different arguments.

The proverb says du wanjuan shu, xing wanli lu, or translated literally “to read ten thousand books and travel ten thousand miles.”

读万卷书，行万里路

dú wàn juàn shū, xínɡ wàn lǐ lù

The saying was first quoted in “Notes from the Painting-Meditation Studio” written by Dong Qichang (1555-1636), a famous painter, calligrapher and politician in the late years of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Dong’s saying was urging people to study more and gain knowledge, then put into practice what they learned while further broadening their horizons. He thought this was the ideal ethos of Chinese scholars.

However, later on, some people twisted Dong’s saying to du wanjuan shu, buru xing wanli lu, or “to travel ten thousand miles beats reading ten thousand books.”

The latter version obviously emphasizes that experience is more important and meaningful than what one can glean from books.

The two arguments, no matter how you understand them, both compare reading with traveling.

But this is not a unique Chinese idea. Westerners have had similar reflections.

For instance, Augustine of Hippo (AD 354-430), a theologian and philosopher, once said: “The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.”

David Rockefeller (1915-2017), an American investment banker, was quoted as saying “I am a passionate traveler, and from the time I was a child, travel formed me as much as my formal education.”

All these sayings and quotations seem to agree on one point: By seeing new places and meeting new people, travel can be as enlightening and enchanting as reading books.

The unspoken moral is: Do both as much as possible.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     