Plenty to enjoy during cultural heritage season

The 2024 Shanghai cultural heritage season was launched over the weekend, aimed at promoting public involvement in the protection, inheritance and development of cultural legacies.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai cultural heritage season was launched over the weekend, comprising six sections aimed at promoting public involvement in the protection, inheritance and development of cultural legacies.

Shanghai boasts splendid "red" (Communist-related), haipai (Shanghai-style), and Jiangnan (the southern part of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) cultures, and their intermingling reflects the unique cultural spirit of the city.

Comprising six sections – exhibition, fun travel, bazaar, aesthetic education, performance, and microfilm, the season will string key activities and major festivals of cultural heritage in the city. It will take the pubic to experience the beauty of Shanghai's resplendent cultural heritage through the end of June, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Ti Gong

Exhibition

Shanghai is developing into a a world-class "museum capital," and museums across the city will stage various exhibitions during the season, presenting a cultural feast to the public.



All That Glitters: Chinese Cloisonné as a Gift from Robert Chang's Collection

It features 46 pieces of cloisonné enamelware from collector Robert Chang. These pieces display a rich variety of types, including furnishings, daily necessities, and stationery items, spanning from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) to the late Qing (1644-1911) and Republic of China periods. These include vase, incense burner, table screens, and wine vessel.

Venue: Shanghai Museum

Date: 9am-5pm (close on Mondays)

Address: 201 People's Avenue 黄浦区人民大道201号

An Immersive Exhibition of Chinese Shadow Puppetry

Several thousand shadow play works were selected from the collection of the China (Shanghai) Folk Shadow Play Art Museum in Jinshan District and recreated digitally to present a feast of light and shadow to viewers, taking them on a journey through time to an ancient Chinese mythological world.

The exhibition drew inspiration from legends of ancient times and features characters from the "four great classical novels in China," as well as traditional Chinese elements such as folk art performances, traditional festivities, and juggling.

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Museum

Date: 9am-5pm, through October 31 (closed on Monday)

Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号

Ti Gong

Performance

Shanghai plays an important role in the development of traditional Chinese operas. In June, a slew of performances will take audiences to savor the unique glamour of traditional Chinese operas.



A Dream of Red Mansions

In 1958, the Yueju Opera performance of A Dream of Red Mansions by Shanghai Yueju Opera House debuted in the city, which opened a new chapter of traditional Chinese opera art of the classic play in Shanghai. "A Dream of Red Mansions" is a stage adaptation of the classic novel by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763) and is among Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's four classic plays.

Date: 7:30pm, June 5

Venue: AIA Grand Theater

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District 虹口区东大名路889号

Serial performance commemorating the 130th anniversary of Mei Lanfang's birth

To commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang, a series of Peking Opera performances such as interpretations to classics "Mu Guiying Takes Command" and "Silang Visits His Mother" will be staged.

Date: June 7-10

Venue: Tianchan Yifu Theater

Address: 701 Fuzhou Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区福州路701号

Ti Gong

Fun Travel

From dragon boat experiences to city walks and wood carving, various intangible cultural heritage activities will roll out in the city this month.



Luodian Dragon Boat Culture Festival

In 2007, the tradition of dragon boat rowing in Luodian Town, Baoshan District, was listed as the first batch of intangible cultural heritages of Shanghai. This year, the festival will display traditional dragon boat performances and a cultural heritage market, creating new consumer engagements and celebrating local heritage.

Date: June 7-10

Venue: Meilan Lake

Ti Gong

Aesthetic education

Salons, study tours and art experiences will be launched at cultural venues across the city to promote the gems of traditional Chinese culture and essence of Chinese civilization.



A total of 55 classes, guided tours, salons and livesteamings of traditional Chinese operas will be held in the Pudong New Area, as well as Xuhui, Jiading, Jing'an, Putuo and Changning districts in June, taking attendees to explore the history, technique and art forms of representative items of intangible cultural heritage of traditional Chinese operas.

Ti Gong

Bazaar

From Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) to coffee workshop, cultural bazaars will enlighten people's life with immersive experiences.



2024 Intangible Cultural Heritage and Chinese Opera Fair

At Shanghai Wanping Theater, an intangible cultural heritage bazaar with a blend of guochao (China-chic) handmade craft, Chinese opera salon and films, and coffee workshop will be held, offering a brand-new delightful Chinese Opera experience to visitors.

Date: June 8-9

Venue: Wanping Theater

Address: 859 Zhongshan No.2 Rd S., Xuhui District 中山南二路859号