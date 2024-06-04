﻿
Jinqiao's new landmark hosts design festival

﻿ Li Fei
  13:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-04
Collaboration with Wallpaper* magazine, including exhibitions, visual shows, and a pop-up market, marks the opening of the entire EKA Tianwu, a park transformed from old factories.
EKA Tianwu, the new landmark in Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area, is collaborating with Wallpaper* magazine in presenting the "EKA Make Design Season" to June 30. The design festival includes exhibitions, dialogues, visual shows, and a pop-up market.

The festival also marks the grand opening of the entire EKA Tianwu, a park transformed from seven old factory buildings traced back to the old Pudong Customs Factory in 1869.

Ti Gong

A conceptual home exhibition presented by Wallpaper* and EKA during the festival.

Ti Gong

Limited editions of designer furniture are on display.

The design exhibition in Building 7 showcases a conceptual home exhibition presented by Wallpaper* and EKA. Through the use of 3D glasses, the exhibition delves into the differences in private and public visual emotions, exploring key developments in the Chinese home industry and showing the aesthetic lifestyle through avant-garde design. Featured exhibits include the Cassina Z chair, crafted from four rectangular wooden boards held together by nuts and bolts; the Nemo Escargot floor lamp sculpture; and the surrealistic baseball glove chair from Poltronova.

Every evening during the festival, from 6:30pm to 10pm, a light and shadow show will transform the site into a vibrant art-filled stage.

Until June 10, don't miss the EKA Design Market at Building 38, where 30 designer brands including a Wallpaper* bookstore, come together to present a fusion of lifestyle and home series. A range of products from pet supplies, crafts, children's items, fashion accessories, to psychology courses is on display.

Ti Gong

The pop-up design market.

Ti Gong

The light and shadow show.

If you go:

Date: Through June 30

Venue: EKA Tianwu

Address: 535 Jinqiao Rd

Admission: Free

