'Cities and Typography' included in Sino-French cultural exchange exhibition

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:44 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
When Shanghai emerged as an international metropolis, it also became the birthplace of China's modern publishing industry, subject of a national project launched by Art Shanghai.
Art Deco furniture will feature at the exhibition in November.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the centenary of the birth of the modern Chinese language, "Cities and Typography," a national project of humanities and arts has been launched by Art Shanghai.

The project will be included in "Paris Chic – Shanghai Modern," a Sino-French cultural exchange exhibition to be held in this November under the theme of "Art Deco."

Art Deco emerged in Paris in the 1920s and shaped aesthetics in Shanghai from the 1920s to the 1930s.

Along with Shanghai's emergence as Asia's first international metropolis during that period, the city also became the birthplace of China's modern publishing industry. At that time, China's five largest and most important bookstores were all in Shanghai, with the most advanced printing equipment and the most robust distribution network in the country.

Typography appeared on different aspects of urban public life, from advertisement posters and street signs to packaging, movies, books and magazines,

The project tries to bring experts, designers and publishers with outstanding achievements in the fields of fonts, publishing and printing, together with collectors, researchers, and connoisseurs to create a typeface with an Art Deco flavor both in Chinese and English. It will be used for the first time in the exhibition "Paris Chic – Shanghai Modern," and the complete font will be implemented in 2025 and released as an open source to the public.

