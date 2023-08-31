﻿
Shanghai auction includes rare signed manuscript by Albert Einstein

An autographed manuscript by renowned scientist Albert Einstein will go under the hammer at Christie's 10th Shanghai auction anniversary.
Albert Einstein

Part of the Pages

An autographed manuscript by renowned scientist Albert Einstein (1879-1955) will go under the hammer at Christie's 10th Shanghai Auction Anniversary: 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale on September 23 at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai.

The bidding will mark the auction debut for this rare manuscript by Christie's Asia and represents the Classic Art category's inaugural appearance in the Chinese mainland.

The 14-page manuscript, written in German, includes two equations and a diagram illustrating the structure of the spacetime continuum, along with two pages of scientific formulae.

The manuscript was first published in a special supplement of the New York Times on February 3, 1929.

Due to immense public interest, Einstein had been commissioned to explain the development of his two most famous contributions to science: the theories of special relativity (1905) and general relativity (1915). The manuscript holds tremendous significance as it recounts the history behind the discovery of relativity, explains its working, and looks to the possibility of completing the cycle of relativity in a "unified field theory."

Info:

Preview:

Date: September 20-23

Venue: 4/F, Christie's Shanghai Sale Room and Office

Address: 1 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路1号

Auction:

Date: September 23

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Shanghai

Address: 2 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路2号



﻿
﻿
Follow Us

