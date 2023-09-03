﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-03       0
A commemorative event for acclaimed musician He Luting (1903-1999) was held in Jiading District over the weekend.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-03       0

A commemorative event for acclaimed musician He Luting (1903-1999) was held in Jiading District over the weekend with an exhibition, music and salon to mark the 120th anniversary of his birth.

Eighty-eight years ago, "The Cowherd's Flute," a piano piece, brought He under the spotlight of the international stage with its light and cheerful melody and distinctive style.

As a pioneer of Chinese music and a respected composer, educator and revolutionary, He is recognized for using music to support the revolution of the nation.

Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note
Ti Gong

He as he playing music at his home in 1977.

Music at Jiading Library raised the curtain on a celebration of He's life.Music at Jiading Library raised the curtain on a celebration of He's life.

It was played by international classic guitar performer Su Meng.

"I first heard the song when studying overseas alone, and the beautiful melody brought me to my childhood immediately," said Su. "It delivered a big comfort to my homesickness."

She adapted the song into a guitar version which debuted at Carnegie Hall in New York to acclaim

Marco Antonio San Nicolas, a Spanish classic guitar performer, was deeply impressed by the music.

"The integration and reference of different music forms represents a trend of music development nowadays," he said.

Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note
Ti Gong

Marco Antonio San Nicolas, a Spanish classic guitar performer, performs at the event.

Originally from Hunan Province, He composed music for Chinese movies starting in the 1930s. His best-known work includes "Song of the Four Seasons" and "The Wandering Songstress," both composed for the 1937 movie "Street Angel."

He Yiqiu, daughter of the respected composer and educator, shared the legendary experience and stories of his father. The salon "Music and Life" was held as well.

The event is part of a series of local activities to honor renowned literati and masters in other fields.

Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note
Ti Gong

The display focusing on He's life.

A number of books about He were donated to the library by the organizer of the program.

"The legacy of He is not only his classic songs, but also his precious and sincere attitude toward life," said Li Jingheng, head of the program.

Displays, reading and appreciation areas were set up at the library with books and music by He on display. It is also part of the library's year-long aesthetic education program to attract more residents to the library, explore the life of masters and promote art among the public.

Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note
Ti Gong

Books about He on display.

If you go:

Time: 9pm-5pm (excluding Monday)

Venue:Jiading Library

Address:No 1288 Yumin Road S 裕民南路1288号

Ticket: free

Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note
Ti Gong

Jiading Library

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     