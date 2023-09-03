Celebration of He Luting's life hits the right note

A commemorative event for acclaimed musician He Luting (1903-1999) was held in Jiading District over the weekend.

A commemorative event for acclaimed musician He Luting (1903-1999) was held in Jiading District over the weekend with an exhibition, music and salon to mark the 120th anniversary of his birth.

Eighty-eight years ago, "The Cowherd's Flute," a piano piece, brought He under the spotlight of the international stage with its light and cheerful melody and distinctive style.

As a pioneer of Chinese music and a respected composer, educator and revolutionary, He is recognized for using music to support the revolution of the nation.

Ti Gong

Music at Jiading Library raised the curtain on a celebration of He's life.Music at Jiading Library raised the curtain on a celebration of He's life.

It was played by international classic guitar performer Su Meng.

"I first heard the song when studying overseas alone, and the beautiful melody brought me to my childhood immediately," said Su. "It delivered a big comfort to my homesickness."

She adapted the song into a guitar version which debuted at Carnegie Hall in New York to acclaim

Marco Antonio San Nicolas, a Spanish classic guitar performer, was deeply impressed by the music.

"The integration and reference of different music forms represents a trend of music development nowadays," he said.

Ti Gong

Originally from Hunan Province, He composed music for Chinese movies starting in the 1930s. His best-known work includes "Song of the Four Seasons" and "The Wandering Songstress," both composed for the 1937 movie "Street Angel."

He Yiqiu, daughter of the respected composer and educator, shared the legendary experience and stories of his father. The salon "Music and Life" was held as well.

The event is part of a series of local activities to honor renowned literati and masters in other fields.

Ti Gong

A number of books about He were donated to the library by the organizer of the program.

"The legacy of He is not only his classic songs, but also his precious and sincere attitude toward life," said Li Jingheng, head of the program.

Displays, reading and appreciation areas were set up at the library with books and music by He on display. It is also part of the library's year-long aesthetic education program to attract more residents to the library, explore the life of masters and promote art among the public.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Time: 9pm-5pm (excluding Monday)

Venue:Jiading Library

Address:No 1288 Yumin Road S 裕民南路1288号

Ticket: free