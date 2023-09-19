﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

A children's Peking Opera troupe established in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
A Peking Opera troupe of young learners aged between 7 and 12 has been established in Shanghai. They will perform at events alongside opera master Wang Peiyu.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0

A Peking Opera group of young students has been founded in Shanghai. The traditional art's young heirs will be given stage opportunities and will perform with renowned Peking Opera maestro Wang Peiyu in charity performances and other events.

Members of the new Little Yuyin Society are exceptional students from Wang's Peking Opera youth program, which has been recruiting since 2021. The session was then designed for students between the ages of 5 and 10. Wang chose the kids herself.

A children's Peking Opera troupe established in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Wang Peiyu congratulates members of the Little Yuyin Society.

Wang said that for years, preschool children and young learners have been drawn to Peking Opera. The children and their parents regard it as a fashionable art form that distinguishes itself from other children's activities.

The students have spent the last two years learning the fundamentals of Peking Opera, including basic postures and motions, as well as singing and acting. Those who qualified for basic stage acting were accepted into the Little Yuyin Society group.

The young company will participate in performances in the future as part of a "Liyuan Inheritance" charity project. Wang will also lead the group and, on occasion, share the stage with them.

A children's Peking Opera troupe established in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The young Peking Opera learners will be given stage opportunities.

"Charity is not limited to allowing people to eat their fill and wear warm clothes, but to bring more life experiences to them and meet their spiritual needs," said Wang, who has taken her shows to rural communities for retired soldiers and stay-at-home children.

"The charity performances will also teach members of the Little Yuyin Society the meaning of goodwill from an early age," she added.

Wang's Yuyin Society has been designated as Shanghai's first Kunqu Opera grading assessment point. Before the establishment of the Shanghai point, the country's Kunqu Opera practitioners could only travel to Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, for grading exams.

Kunqu Opera influenced the development of many Chinese traditional opera styles, notably Peking Opera.

A children's Peking Opera troupe established in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Little Yuyin Society members take a group photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     