International children's art and science exhibition celebrates the beauty of colors

With the theme "The realm of colors," the 6th International Children's Art and Science Exhibition is underway at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through October 15.

The exhibition features more than 100 art and science works created by teenagers from around the world.

Through the four sections – "The Principle of Color," "The Application of Color," "Perception of Color," and "Chinese Expression of Color" – the exhibition aims to combine art and science popularization to show the public a "picture" of scientific fascination in the minds of young children from countries all over the world, especially from countries along the "Belt and Road" Initiative.

The children use their imagination and understanding of colors, integrating the beauty of art and the wonders of science into their works.

Through their works, visitors will be able to understand the unknown secrets behind colors.

The 3rd Shanghai International Art-Science Popularization Symposium will also be held during the exhibition.

Representatives from some famous venues of scientific popularization, renowned museums, industry associations, science and technology enterprises and related professional organizations from home and abroad will discuss the theme of "Science and Technology Communication: Innovation and Imagination."

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 15 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm



Venue: Shanghai Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Rd W.

延安西路1731号