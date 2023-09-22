﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Museum displays artifacts found at Fahua Pagoda

The Jiading Museum is hosting an exhibition of artifacts found at Fahua Pagoda, a cultural and historical landmark of the suburban district.
The Jiading Museum is hosting an exhibition of artifacts found at Fahua Pagoda and its history.

The Fahua Pagoda, a cultural and historical landmark of Jiading, is not only a scenic spot but also an important symbol of Jiading’s historical lineage, bearing witness to the vicissitudes of the ancient city.

Zhou Yulin

Constructed in the Southern Song Dynasty, the Fahua Pagoda is a cultural and historical landmark in Jiading.

The exhibition, which is co-hosted by the Shanghai Museum and the Jiading Museum, gives the general public an in-depth look into the pagoda.

There are more than 80 pieces (sets) of jade, pottery, bronze, porcelain, old books, calligraphy and paintings on display, including 36 pieces of priceless treasures discovered in the underground palace and heaven palace of the Fahua Pagoda, the majority of which are being shown to the general public for the first time.

A carved stone case for Buddhist texts was among the artifacts found during the restoration of the pagoda.

Additionally, the exhibition hall displays a collection of images of common residents posing in front of the Fahua Pagoda, as well as literary works by ancient intellectuals and sages.

“I am extremely glad to be here since this exhibition depicts a rich history that is intertwined with time and place,” said a visitor named Gao Jian.

The Fahua Pagoda was constructed in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127–1279) during the Kaixi period. Over the course of its more than 800-year history, the pagoda has undergone numerous reconstructions and repairs.

During the 1994–96 restoration and repair of the pagoda, a number of significant cultural artifacts of considerable significance were discovered.

The pagoda resumed repair work on its 100 or so pieces in April this year, beginning with the roofing, wood structure, walls and painting.

On August 28, the pagoda opened to the public again with a new look after being closed for four months. To commemorate the official reopening to the public, a traditional cultural performance was staged at the pagoda.

First-year students in traditional clothes take part in the “First Writing Ceremony” at the Fahua Pagoda.

A “First Writing Ceremony” was held with the zither and drums providing the musical accompaniment. With a brush in their hands, students wearing traditional Chinese clothing wrote the character “人” (human) on the paper.

Vermilion sand was placed on their foreheads to highlight their intellect.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 31 (closed on Mondays), 8:30am-5pm

Venue: Jiading Museum

Address: 215 Bole Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Museum
