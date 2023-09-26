Ma Qiyi holds her first solo exhibition in Shanghai

Chongqing native Ma Qiyi is holding her first solo exhibition in Asia, "Apri Il Tuo Cuore," in Shanghai until October 22.

"Apri Il Tuo Cuore," Ma Qiyi's first solo exhibition in Asia, is currently underway on Yuqing Road.

Whizz Projects organized the exhibition, which includes a collection of Ma's recent oil paintings on canvas.

Ma, who was born in 1992, studied traditional Chinese painting as a child in Chongqing. She later earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Milan's Brera Academy and is pursuing her master's degree at Rome's Academy of Fine Arts.

The title "Apri Il Tuo Cuore," according to Fiona Dong, one of the exhibition's curators, has two connotations.

"Most arts often expose pain and darkness, but are incapable of solving any problem," Dong said.

Ma intends to create something "delightful" with brilliant hues and a dynamic tableau to portray the sensation of happiness when studying Buddhist literature.

"I believe that the moment when the viewers are 'infected' by such brightness, it might change their inner stage," said Ma.



In fact, she began to read Buddhist scriptures three years ago. She chose to travel to Italy's towns, mountains, and farms, feeling the distinct energies of each location.

"That is the second meaning of 'Apri Il Tuo Cuore,' open your heart," she said.



Growing up and educated through a systematic study both at home and abroad, she felt restricted by the rules and restrictions.



"I am quite an introverted person, sensitive yet rebellious," she stated. "So I always yearned for freedom and even chaos."



She appears to have been torn between giving up painting and remaining true to herself.



"Believe it or not, I put down and picked up the brush from time to time," she said. "It actually has been a long struggle."



The paintings in this exhibition were all done after the pandemic, while she was mending and "revising" her relationship with the art.



The majority of the paintings portray interior scenes. The regular geometric lines and brilliantly contrasting color blocks are mingled with a few seemingly random strokes, expressing not only the artist's personalities but also a final balance between dogma and freedom.

Exhibit info:

Date: Through October 22



Address: 7/F, 189 Yuqing Rd

余庆路189号7楼

Please make an appointment through WeChat account Whizz位子