﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition of pen drawings at Rocker Park CityBOX

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:29 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
Supported by Shanghai Hongqiao Contemporary Art Museum, a digital reflection of pen drawings created by artists will be on display at Rocker Park CityBOX through October 6.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:29 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
Exhibition of pen drawings at Rocker Park CityBOX

"Rocker Park Beixinjing" by Zhang Guoshun

Rivers are akin to the arteries of a city, allowing the flow of its lifeblood.

Running through the city of Shanghai, Suzhou Creek could be a kaleidoscope that reflects its riverside scenes.

Supported by the Shanghai Hongqiao Contemporary Art Museum, a digital reflection of pen drawings created by a cluster of artists will be on display at the Rocker Park CityBOX through October 6.

As one of a series of events of the cultural and tourism projects in Changning District, the exhibition also marks the kick-off of "2023 New Pen Drawings: One River to Describe the City." A cluster of artists were invited to create pen drawings of landscapes along Suzhou Creek.

According to the organizer, the last stop of the sketching site is Beixinjing, and this exhibition features various scenes of Beixinjing through the eyes of the artists.

With a history of more than 700 years, Beixinjing is the place where the name of Suzhou Creek originated.

Relying on the golden waterway, Beixinjing used to be one of the cradles of Shanghai's national industry and economy, and it also nurtured the spark of Chinese revolutionary ideas. Many traditional cultures that integrated the folk customs of Jiangnan, regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, have been preserved and inherited there.

In Rocker Park CityBOX, an electronic screen wraps around the entire box, screening the pen drawings created by the artists.

Rocker Park also implements a creative urban space plan in Beixinjing, where fitness trails and other leisure place meander along the riverbanks, attracting locals for relaxation and exercise.

Exhibition of pen drawings at Rocker Park CityBOX

"Transportation Hub of Beidi Road" by Fan Xuewei

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 6, 9am-8pm

Venue: Rocker Park CityBOX

Address: 57 Beidi Rd

北翟路57号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Changning
Hongqiao
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     