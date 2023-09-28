Exhibition of pen drawings at Rocker Park CityBOX

Supported by Shanghai Hongqiao Contemporary Art Museum, a digital reflection of pen drawings created by artists will be on display at Rocker Park CityBOX through October 6.

Rivers are akin to the arteries of a city, allowing the flow of its lifeblood.

Running through the city of Shanghai, Suzhou Creek could be a kaleidoscope that reflects its riverside scenes.

Supported by the Shanghai Hongqiao Contemporary Art Museum, a digital reflection of pen drawings created by a cluster of artists will be on display at the Rocker Park CityBOX through October 6.

As one of a series of events of the cultural and tourism projects in Changning District, the exhibition also marks the kick-off of "2023 New Pen Drawings: One River to Describe the City." A cluster of artists were invited to create pen drawings of landscapes along Suzhou Creek.

According to the organizer, the last stop of the sketching site is Beixinjing, and this exhibition features various scenes of Beixinjing through the eyes of the artists.

With a history of more than 700 years, Beixinjing is the place where the name of Suzhou Creek originated.

Relying on the golden waterway, Beixinjing used to be one of the cradles of Shanghai's national industry and economy, and it also nurtured the spark of Chinese revolutionary ideas. Many traditional cultures that integrated the folk customs of Jiangnan, regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, have been preserved and inherited there.

In Rocker Park CityBOX, an electronic screen wraps around the entire box, screening the pen drawings created by the artists.

Rocker Park also implements a creative urban space plan in Beixinjing, where fitness trails and other leisure place meander along the riverbanks, attracting locals for relaxation and exercise.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 6, 9am-8pm

Venue: Rocker Park CityBOX

Address: 57 Beidi Rd

北翟路57号