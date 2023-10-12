﻿
Styles seen on the catwalk at the Shikumen Neighborhood Special Show are available for sale in nearby stores.

In today's world, fashion is not just reflected in the windows of luxurious brands or at professional shows, but is part of the everyday life of consumers and fused into the culture of local communities.

On October 11, Shanghai Xintiandi, a strategic partner of Shanghai Fashion Week for more than a decade, presented the Shikumen Neighborhood Special Show. The show allows viewers to see the clothes on the catwalk that are available to purchase at nearby shops.

This year, Xintiandi collaborated with the operator of the culture IP of Mei Lanfang, a Peking Opera master, to present a large-scale flash mob space to spread the Chinese culture.

In addition, Xintiandi will organize a series of events, including the Tube Showroom, the Xintiandi Meet-Up Fashion Bazaar, and the CRUSH Wine Festival.

Xintiandi brings fashion brands to everyday shoppers

A child models clothing at the Shikumen Neighborhood Special Show.

One of the highlights is YOULIAO.

In collaboration with sustainable fashion platform "canU," Shanghai Xintiandi has created a sustainable beauty shop, YOULIAO, at Xintiandi Style I from October 13 to 30. YOULIAO offers the opportunity for sustainable products to move from the industry side to the consumer side, truly realizing "sustainable fashion" to be touched, experienced and worn. More than 20 exhibitors will be invited to participate in the flash mob, with products ranging from apparel, shoes and bags, to accessories and pet products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
