A new modern photography museum opens in Shanghai, featuring four shows by local and foreign photographers.

The Fotografiska Museum by Suzhou Creek is now open to the public, featuring four exhibitions by Chinese and foreign artists as well as nightlife options.

Fotografiska Shanghai is the museum's first Asian location and its fifth worldwide, after Stockholm, Tallinn, New York and Berlin.

Ti Gong

It takes up 4,600 square meters of space and is located near the famous Sihang Warehouse in Jing'an District. Along with exhibition spaces, there is room for dance, music, seminars, lectures and other cross-border events.

What makes Fotografiska unique is that its exhibitions, café, open-air bar, and stores are open to the public until 11pm, giving Shanghai's art enthusiasts a late-night option to experience art and spend time with friends.

Fotografiska's exhibitions will not be restricted to photographs but also include movies, sculptures, and installations.

Ti Gong

"Photography is an old medium, but with so many new methods like sound, video, and even AI, we are curious to see what young Chinese artists will present to us," said Pauline Benthede, Fotografiska Global VP of Exhibitions.

The four opening shows, which feature both domestic and international artists, will be open to the public until at least January 15, 2024.

"White Nights in Wonderland" by photographer Feng Li encourages visitors to witness the spectacle of contemporary society in all its strange, nuanced, and visceral detail as seen through the photographer's lens.

Ti Gong

"White Nights in Wonderland," curated by international photographer Holly Roussell, comprises around 200 images taken over 20 years, offering never-before-seen photos as well as recontextualizing some of Feng's iconic works.

"Abstraction and the Altered Landscape" features works by Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky from two projects. Burtynsky's artistic approach has evolved over 40 years, and abstraction has become a major way of expression for him.



Ti Gong

The majority of the photographs in this exhibition were taken from fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and drones, so there is a visual continuity in seeing the landscape from lofty vantage points that expose the patterns, structure, and scale of the Earth's surface.

"Fan Xi: Simulation Play" features an assortment of "new plant species" cultivated by the artist Fan Xi in a domain of supernatural vegetation. By trimming, cutting, collaging, and assembling digitalized nature, real-world dimensions are distorted and new axes of perception are formed.

The exhibition seeks to challenge the conventional method of creation and encourage exploration of a broader approach to photography's interpretation.

Ti Gong

"Variations of 96 Chords in Space" by multidisciplinary artist Samson Young is a video installation that incorporates computer programming, music, and performance.

It combines various images, colors, and music. Various mediums are combined using computer algorithms that arrange and layer them in both random and sequential sequences.

If you go:



Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: No.127 Guangfu Road, Jing'an District 光复路127号

Open hour: 10:30am – 11pm (closed on Monday)

Tickets: 120 yuan, 80 yuan for students and elderly