Jiading District stages concerts and performances with the International Arts Festival

People in Jiading District enjoy a variety of performances from home and abroad, as it joins the International Arts Festival, for a series of concerts and live music.

Ti Gong

A cultural and art feast is being presented in Jiading District, wowing people with diverse performances and shows, as part of the ongoing Shanghai International Arts Festival.

These include a folk music journey with a combination of guochao (China chic) elements and a touch of classic western music. There are also immersive music pop-up shows, yoga concerts, the sound of Africa and jazz performances, among others.

A highlight of the serial activities, KOOL KREOL, a concert by musicians from Mauritius, will bring sounds from Africa to Shanghai with percussion music and local dances on October 28.

Ti Gong

On October 29, Live in LIFE, a jazz concert by Alec, a band with members from China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, will create a delightful soothing experience for audiences.

A children's play about a magic forest journey is also scheduled through October 28 as part of the activities.

The event is expected to enrich the cultural life of residents in Jiading New City and even Huaqiao of Kunshan City, neighboring Jiangsu Province, officials said.

It's the first time that activities for the festival are being staged in Jiading New City, which aims to bring international high-quality art experiences to local residents.

Ti Gong

Info:

Date: through October 29, 10am-10pm

Venue: Life Hub@Anting 嘉亭荟城市生活广场

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号