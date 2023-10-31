Shanghai's Poly Yunjian Theater unveils winter performance schedule

The Shanghai Poly Yunjian Theater in suburban Songjiang District has announced 31 shows in 51 performances for its winter performance season, which runs through March 2024.

The Shanghai Poly Yunjian Theater announced 31 shows in 51 performances for its winter performance season, which runs from November to March 2024.

Chinese stage drama "Memories of Matsuko," scheduled for November 24-25, is adapted from a Japanese novel by Muneki Yamada. The play centers on the title character Matsuko's turbulent life story, which became better known to the world after Japanese director Tetsuya Nakashima turned it into a musical film in 2006.

Ti Gong

The Chinese play is directed by Zhao Miao, featuring dancing as well as string, folk and electronic music.

Other recommended drama performances include the Chinese version of Martin McDonagh's black comedy "The Pillow Man" (January 5-6) and Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's "12 Angry Men" (November 18-19).

There are also two Tchaikovsky ballets on the theater's winter schedule, with 48 dancers from the Shanghai Ballet performing "Swan Lake" on December 8 and 9.

On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the Russian Royal Ballet Theater will bring "Nutcracker" to the stage.

Ti Gong

Between the two ballet shows, the Johann Strauss Operetta Symphony Orchestra will present a New Year concert on December 30.

Musicals, traditional opera and performances for children and family audiences are also on the cards in the winter season.

The theater, meanwhile, announced limited edition of souvenirs, discounted tickets and priority seating for designated shows.

Ti Gong

Located in suburban Songjiang District, the Shanghai Poly Yunjian Theater began operation last year. As a replacement of the former Songjiang Theater, the Yunjian Theater features an innovatively designed contour in the shape of an unfolding bamboo slip, and boasts a seating capacity of 1,210.

If you go:

Address: No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Rd S., Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号