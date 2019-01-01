'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 35: 缘分 (Yuan Fen)

Do you believe in fate? This Chinese word means that we are connected with people who are destined to cross our paths, regardless of timing, location or situation.

Language is the road map of a culture.

Do you believe in fate? Anastasia, a musicologist from Russia, strongly believes that each one of us has our own unique path in life. Along the way, we meet people who are meant to be a part of our journey and contribute to our destiny. In Chinese culture, there is a beautiful word for this concept, which is called "缘分". It means that we are connected with people who are destined to cross our paths, regardless of timing, location or situation. Believe in your own fate and make it a beautiful one.

