Brands, firms set to introduce new concepts at design festival with an eye on the young

The Asian Design Management Forum and Art Design Media Festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year when it opens to the public on November 2.

The Hangzhou design extravaganza was launched in 2013 and attracts a young crowd. The festival, which runs until November 6 this year, provides an opportunity for companies, brands and designers to display new ideas and works.

Along with global industrial restructuring, the design industry has evolved into a catalyst for upgrading industries. During the past 10 years, ADM has focused on the social recognition of design. The emphasis will then shift to humanistic value in design.

ADM has spent years developing an "All in Design" concept, which has evolved into the event's slogan, ethos and attitude in the art and design professions. This year, ADM is formally divided into five categories to represent the concept: All in ADM Fashion, All in ADM Food, All in ADM Housing, All in ADM Travel, and All in ADM Using.

The All in ADM Travel Zone welcomes brands from new energy cars, drones, camping and outdoor activities. Along with the growing popularity of EVs in China, an increasing number of people are willing to go hiking or camping on weekends now that the high cost of gas is no longer an impediment to long-distance travel.

Imaginechina

According to Qichacha, a platform that provides information on companies in the country, the accelerating development of the EV industry has also given impetus to the camping industry, which is also experiencing a remarkable surge in China, with more than 70,000 camping-related companies set up in the country.

To capitalize on the trend, designer firms have created high-quality products to assist the general public in developing exercise routines and healthy lifestyles. Paddleboarding, Frisbee, flag football, skateboarding, mountain biking and surfing have all grown in popularity among young people.

New sports products and green car technology that represent the "All in Design" philosophy will be on display in this zone.

"Food design is the conscious and deliberate creative process that brings innovation to living beings and the planet on anything related to food and the act of eating: from production, procurement, preservation, and transportation, to preparation, presentation, consumption and disposal," food designer Francesca Zampollo said.

Other than food, All in ADM Food focuses on package design, usage scenarios, services and sustainable development. Designer brands and food conglomerates can demonstrate their unique food designs this year.

Imaginechina

Besides commercial operations, ADM also promotes rural economies. Farm brands in rural Zhejiang have grown in recent years. Some of them are attending the event to show their creative community revitalization concepts.

Due to rapid urbanization, many urbanites glorify rural life and seek to experience a few idyllic days in villages. High-quality vegetables, grains and other produce are popular among customers who prefer organic food. People enjoy time spent in orchards and paddy fields.

Farms with alpacas, sheep and cows allow kids to feed them.

The ADM will take place at the Hangyang Group, which was built in the 1950s. The group moved to the rural Lin'an District in 2008. Instead of demolishing the buildings and constructing new real estate, the Hangzhou government created a cyberpunk-style complex, including exposition halls, theaters, hotels and office buildings, where original locomotives, enormous machinery and production plants are still on display.

Imaginechina

If you go:

Date: Through November 6

Admission: 108 yuan (workdays), 128 yuan (weekends)

Address: 33 Hangyang Street

杭氧街33