Embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time

An exhibition featuring exquisite and beautiful Miao embroidery works opened at NEW BUND 31 in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

Ti Gong

An intangible cultural heritage exhibition featuring exquisite and beautiful Miao embroidery works opened at NEW BUND 31 in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

It heralds the operation of the new cultural and commercial landmark along the Huangpu River.

The Miao ethnic group is known for their signature embroidery craft, and they produce some of the most intricate and beautiful embroidery in the world.

Miao embroidery featuring intricate patterns and vibrant colors that is passed down from generation to generation is a unique and invaluable part of China's intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition is divided into three parts, with the highlight 12 dresses, one dating back more than 300 years ago. The embroidery primarily serves the purpose of adorning ceremonial dress of Miao females.

Thirty-seven embroidery parts string the whole life of Miao's women, while with timeless beauty reflect the unique cultural allure and history of Miao ethnic group.

Each piece bears silent witness to legend and history of the Miao ethnic minority and every stitch reflects a part of local life.

Ti Gong

The final section of the exhibition features 20 photo works that capture the everlasting charm of Miao embroidery and the life of the Miao ethnic group.

The cultural and commercial complex, a 215,000-square-meter-plus mixed-use cultural and commercial project in Qiantan, consists of a state-of-the-art performing arts center, retail space, an office tower and a boutique hotel.

A 2,500-seat theater with professional acoustic design and the 1,500-square-meter Black Box Arts Space are the highlights.

A two-month performing season was unveiled at the same time, with heavyweight performances such as the David Tao 2023 Shanghai concert, 2023 JZ Festival, Placido Domingo concert, and The Sound of Music, a Broadway original musical, scheduled.

Ti Gong

Info:

Date: 10am-10pm, through December 31

Venue: 2nd floor, NEW BUND 31 Mall

Address: Lane 666, Haiyang Road W., the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区海阳西路666弄

Admission: Free