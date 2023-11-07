﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Screens come down in Prada art exhibition

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
Prada is presenting the exhibition "Paraventi: 屏" at Rong Zhai, a 1918 historic residence in downtown Shanghai restored by Prada and reopened in 2017.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0

Prada is presenting the exhibition "Paraventi: 屏" at Rong Zhai, a 1918 historic residence in downtown Shanghai that was restored by Prada and reopened in 2017.

The folding screens in the exhibit embody the concept of liminality and the idea of being on the threshold of two conditions, literally and metaphorically, crossing barriers between different disciplines, cultures, and worlds.

In the 19th century, before the emergence of mechanical image processing techniques, screens were primarily used as protective elements rather than a means of visibility.

Today, the contrast between revelation and concealment is most evident in the screens of electric devices, which are simultaneously opaque and transparent windows.

While screen images can provide us with virtual, in-depth access to archives and databases, they also conceal the inner workings of hardware, producing an ambiguous relationship between surface and depth.

Screens come down in Prada art exhibition

A 17th century ancient small standing screen intended for a desk.

The Shanghai exhibition includes two ancient Chinese folding screens from the 17th and 18th centuries – respectively a small standing screen intended for a desk and a 12-panel imperial screen. The space has a sequence of rooms hosting five newly commissioned works by international artists including Tony Cokes, John Stezaker, Li Shuang, Tsang Wu, and Cao Fei.

Cokes' "Untitled (Sol Lewitt 1967/1968/1989)" is inspired by the American minimalist artist Lewitt's work "Folding Screen."

Cokes inserts concentric circles, colored on one side and black and white on the other, in a complex sculpture-like composition. He adds "an affective layer, register, or zone of possibility" to his installation's textual and visual elements featuring LED video walls and a music track by Irish-English rock band My Bloody Valentine.

Stezaker's "Screen-screen" evokes cinema imagery, introducing an idealized Hollywood domestic scene within a real space that preserves the elements of a private house. In his new work, Stezaker moves between the tangible dimension of a folding screen and the imaginary space of a movie screen.

Screens come down in Prada art exhibition
Ti Gong

Stezaker's "Screen-screen"

Li's "This Mirror Isn't Big Enough For The Two Of Us" explores the notion of intimacy by projecting moving shadows on a screen.

These ephemeral traces of a bodily presence are associated with an ordinary object like a bench that reveals a profound desire for a safe and familiar environment. The artwork seeks to emphasize the significance of corporeal value in contrast to the virtual offered by screens, a relationship that the artist believes has been reversed in modern times.

Tsang's work "Carmen sketch (encantada)" deals with the performative nature of the folding screen and the idea of the screen as a symbolic limit or emotional boundary.

A filmed performance by London-based producer, DJ and singer-songwriter Carrie Stacks is projected onto a curtain-like structure. In the video, the performer appears in a flashy gold dress, plays the piano, and sings two of the tracks from her 2017 EP 5 Sad Songs, "I Gotta Pick Myself Up" and "Hit it Right".

Screens come down in Prada art exhibition

Li's "This Mirror Isn't Big Enough For The Two Of Us".

Cao's "Screen Autobiography (Shanghai)" consists of photographic green screens of different sizes forming a composition that reminds a folding screen.

A series of short videos filmed with these green screen items is looped on the LED monitors. The exhibition area becomes a temporary "live photography studio" where the boundaries between real and virtual, exaggerated and distorted, familiar and strange are blurred, making it difficult for visitors to trust the reality of the images.

Exhibition Info

Date: Through January 21, 2024

Venue: Prada Rong Zhai

Address: 186 Shaanxi Rd N.| 陕西北路186号

Screens come down in Prada art exhibition

Cao's "Screen Autobiography (Shanghai)"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Prada
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     