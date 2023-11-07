'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 36: 一分钱,一分货 (Yi Fen Qian Yi Fen Huo)

Muhammad Javed from Pakistan learnt a Chinese proverb recently when he went shopping.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Muhammad Javed from Pakistan learnt a Chinese proverb recently when he went shopping. "一分钱,一分货" means you get what you pay for, or the price is correlated to the value of the quality or service.

