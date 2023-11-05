﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Young artists in the limelight at youth art fair

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
"RELOADING – the 9th Shanghai Youth Art Fair" is showing at the Shanghai Style Art Museum through November 19 as part of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
Young artists in the limelight at youth art fair
Ti Gong

Most of the works in the exhibition are light and light-hearted.

Young artists in the limelight at youth art fair
Ti Gong

A cartoon figure appears in well-known artistic representations.

"RELOADING – the 9th Shanghai Youth Art Fair" is showing at the Shanghai Style Art Museum through November 19 as part of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

As one of the four art fairs in town this month, RELOADING aims to build a platform to nurture the young art powers of tomorrow.

Featuring nearly 650 artworks by young artists, varying from print and illustration, to photography, video and ink-wash painting, the fair is divided into four parts – "Unchanging Changes", "Image, Remainder", "Realm of Time and Space", and "Youth Art – The Beginning".

Each part focuses on different themes, some on photography, some on sculpture and some on new media.

The highlight goes to "Youth Art – The Beginning" as it received submissions from 6,270 candidates. The 150 art pieces showcased at the fair were chosen as "the best of the best".

Young artists in the limelight at youth art fair
Ti Gong

A sculpture gives a sense of joy.

Subjects such as cute and dreamy cartoon images or brilliantly hued tableau as portrayed by these young artists are mostly inspired from ordinary life, and are light and light-hearted.

Perhaps, in their eyes, the real beauty and joy lie in life itself, and they are still too young to depict grander narrative topics or the bitterness of life.

According to the organizer, to fully support these participating young artists, the fair not only provides a venue to display their works, but a trade platform as well. Visitors can use a WeChat program (艺典通线上商城) to buy the works.

The prices vary from several hundred yuan to tens of thousands yuan, catering for the need of different customers for home decoration and art collection.

Exhibition Info

Date: Through November 19 (closed on Mondays), 9:30am–4:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Style Art Museum

Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd

闵行区新镇路1536号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     