Young artists in the limelight at youth art fair

"RELOADING – the 9th Shanghai Youth Art Fair" is showing at the Shanghai Style Art Museum through November 19 as part of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

As one of the four art fairs in town this month, RELOADING aims to build a platform to nurture the young art powers of tomorrow.

Featuring nearly 650 artworks by young artists, varying from print and illustration, to photography, video and ink-wash painting, the fair is divided into four parts – "Unchanging Changes", "Image, Remainder", "Realm of Time and Space", and "Youth Art – The Beginning".

Each part focuses on different themes, some on photography, some on sculpture and some on new media.

The highlight goes to "Youth Art – The Beginning" as it received submissions from 6,270 candidates. The 150 art pieces showcased at the fair were chosen as "the best of the best".

Ti Gong

Subjects such as cute and dreamy cartoon images or brilliantly hued tableau as portrayed by these young artists are mostly inspired from ordinary life, and are light and light-hearted.

Perhaps, in their eyes, the real beauty and joy lie in life itself, and they are still too young to depict grander narrative topics or the bitterness of life.

According to the organizer, to fully support these participating young artists, the fair not only provides a venue to display their works, but a trade platform as well. Visitors can use a WeChat program (艺典通线上商城) to buy the works.

The prices vary from several hundred yuan to tens of thousands yuan, catering for the need of different customers for home decoration and art collection.

Exhibition Info

Date: Through November 19 (closed on Mondays), 9:30am–4:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Style Art Museum

Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd

闵行区新镇路1536号