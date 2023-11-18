﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Expo highlights future of cultural metaverse

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-18       0
The Chinese Cultural Metaverse White Paper was released on Saturday at the Cultural Metaverse Frontier Forum of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-18       0
SSI ļʱ
Expo highlights future of cultural metaverse

China's cultural metaverse industry is developing rapidly.

The Chinese Cultural Metaverse White Paper was released on Saturday at the Cultural Metaverse Frontier Forum of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

The White Paper was compiled by the China Cultural Industry Association and 129 scholars from more than 20 universities of China.

It is the first comprehensive, systematic, and in-depth analysis and interpretation of the fundamental theory and industrial practice of cultural metaverse in China.

Professor Zang Zhipeng from Tongji University and a chief editor of the White Paper pointed out that China's cultural metaverse industry is rapidly developing and its basic framework has preliminarily taken shape with the support of policies.

“Many cultural metaverse projects have been successfully implemented in various regions of the country,” said Professor Zang. “Cultural metaverse has a broad market prospect in China.”

Expo highlights future of cultural metaverse

Chinese Cultural Metaverse White Paper.

Expo highlights future of cultural metaverse

The Cultural Metaverse Frontier Forum at the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

The White Paper provides in-depth and professional analysis of successful cultural metaverse cases covering museum, tourism, performance, film and television, game, intangible cultural heritage, and digital reading.

It also narrates the basic theories, technical logic, industrial practice, existing problems and future trends of cultural metaverse to help Chinese companies and institutions to adapt to the nation’s cultural digitization strategies.

Experts noted that digital technology will enable more art museums and tourist attractions in China to create a virtual and diverse artistic space and offer people a more immersive cultural experience.

The four-day expo showcasing the advancements and new innovations of the region’s cultural industries will run till Sunday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Expo highlights future of cultural metaverse

Delegates at the Expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     