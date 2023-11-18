Expo highlights future of cultural metaverse

The Chinese Cultural Metaverse White Paper was released on Saturday at the Cultural Metaverse Frontier Forum of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

SSI ļʱ



The Chinese Cultural Metaverse White Paper was released on Saturday at the Cultural Metaverse Frontier Forum of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

The White Paper was compiled by the China Cultural Industry Association and 129 scholars from more than 20 universities of China.

It is the first comprehensive, systematic, and in-depth analysis and interpretation of the fundamental theory and industrial practice of cultural metaverse in China.

Professor Zang Zhipeng from Tongji University and a chief editor of the White Paper pointed out that China's cultural metaverse industry is rapidly developing and its basic framework has preliminarily taken shape with the support of policies.

“Many cultural metaverse projects have been successfully implemented in various regions of the country,” said Professor Zang. “Cultural metaverse has a broad market prospect in China.”

The White Paper provides in-depth and professional analysis of successful cultural metaverse cases covering museum, tourism, performance, film and television, game, intangible cultural heritage, and digital reading.

It also narrates the basic theories, technical logic, industrial practice, existing problems and future trends of cultural metaverse to help Chinese companies and institutions to adapt to the nation’s cultural digitization strategies.

Experts noted that digital technology will enable more art museums and tourist attractions in China to create a virtual and diverse artistic space and offer people a more immersive cultural experience.

The four-day expo showcasing the advancements and new innovations of the region’s cultural industries will run till Sunday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).