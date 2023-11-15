The 8th Shanghai Dialogue Forum — Art Opens Future

The 8th Shanghai Dialogue — Art Opens the Future was recently held at the Shanghai Center in Lujiazui.

Ti Gong

The "Shanghai Dialogue" has continued for seven editions, creating a practical example integrating the cultural industry of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone into the construction of the city for an international cultural metropolis.

Each edition is centered on cutting-edge topics in the field of culture both at home and abroad. The participants include high-level government officials, heads of the cultural relics and art markets, representatives of top art institutions, plus well-known enterprises, experts and scholars.

Through the platform of the "Shanghai Dialogue," participants exchange views, share opinions, and hold discussions to contribute the building of "Shanghai Culture."

This year's "Shanghai Dialogue" coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

The topics included "Exploring feasible paths of the inheritance and innovation of tradition, cultural exchanges for mutual understanding under the the new era," "How to build a cluster of resources and elements of the art market at art fairs to fasten the establishment of Shanghai as a critical international art trading center," and "Opportunities and challenges of the layout of the auction Industry in Pudong viewed through global experience and future trends."

A series of heavyweight art indices continue to be released at the "Shanghai Dialogue," including "2023 Global Ultra-Contemporary Art Market" by Artprice, an authoritative information leader in the international art market; "2022 Annual Statistical Report on Chinese Cultural Relics and Artworks Auctions" by the China Auctioneers Association; and "Artron Index: Art Market Report for the First Half of 2023" by the Artron Art Research Institute.