Culture expo fuses old and new, near and afar

Traditional Chinese culture and reading are stars of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, with some help from Pokémon Shanghai and friends.
  • Replicated old Chinese structures are on display at the expo.

  • Old components

  • Old structure on display

  • The beam

  • A visitor at the booth of Yihe Culture

  • Old wood components

Traditional Chinese culture and reading have taken the spotlight at the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, where old Chinese structures have been replicated.

At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District, four pavilions house 100,000 square meters of comprehensive development, digital creative, cultural technology, cultural tourism integration, and urban quality of life sections. The expo will run through Sunday.

Chinese ancient architecture is replicated at the expo, drawing much attention from expo attendees.

"The old wood structure dating back to the Ming (1368–1644) and Qing dynasties (1644-1911) is a typical Hui-style residence and we re-constructed the building at the expo with components transported from our collection site in Wuyi County of Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province," said Jin Rujuan, a representative from Yihe Culture.

Yihe is dedicated to the protection of ancient architectural heritage while injecting new vitality into historical contexts with a combination of historical and cultural heritage and high-quality urban development.

With tiled roofs and wooden beams, each mortise and tenon of the components that survived the long history of the river is an invaluable treasure, Jin said.

At the expo, old components such as wood beams and stone foundations are also on display.

"To our delight, an increasing number of young people are getting interested in traditional Chinese architecture, as we observed at the expo," Jin added.

  • An exhibition area at the expo promotes Yunnan Province.

  • Folk culture performance at the exhibition area 

  • The showcase of Yunnan Province at the expo

  • The display attracts big crowds.

The display promoting southwestern China's Yunnan Province, which covers 450 square meters, replicates the charming laid-back leisure lifestyle of the province and its folk customs and culture.

The decoration of the area is permeated with Yunnan elements, from the tie dyed beam designs of the Yi ethnic minority, to gardening landscapes in the shape of an elephant and a peacock.

Surrounded by the fragrance of camellias, visitors can sip a cup of Pu'er tea as they appreciate a performance by the Yi ethnic minority.

The exhibition is a joint presentation by 12 culture industry parks in the Yunnan.

Local silverware techniques and purple pottery processing are also showcased, with intangible cultural heritage items from Qujing City and Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture featured as well.

  • Pikachu meets visitors.

  • The exhibition area of Pokémon Shanghai and Shanghai Library

    Ti Gong

  • A visitor explores the booth.

  • The exhibition booth of Pokémon Shanghai and Shanghai Library

  • The reading room

  • Display of the booth

Stirring up interest of reading among the public

A joint exhibition by the Shanghai Library and Pokémon Shanghai features the Pokémon Reading Room, a project aimed at promoting reading among teens with its innovative space design and diversified activities.

The public welfare project that will be officially launched next week will involve a series of reading content and interactive experiences.

At the booth, books on nature science, traditional Chinese culture, art enlightenment, and logical thinking, as well as interactive products from the reading room are on display.

It also features a mosaic art exhibition wall comprising thousand of Pokémon cards.

Under a crossover cooperation approach, Pokémon Shanghai teamed with the library to promote reading and enrich people's reading experiences with innovative public culture service delivery.

They have jointly launched an interactive workshop for families with children, which will run for a year.

Centering on topics such as art enlightenment and traditional Chinese culture, it aims to inspire children's interest in reading and promote the popularization of art, science, and culture in reading materials. It is now in its third season under the theme of "Observation and Memory".

The theme of the first season was traditional Chinese culture and Zhang Shujia, a third-generation inheritor of dough modeling, cleverly blended Pokémon figures with the traditional technique of Chinese dough modeling. In doing so, he raised public awareness of traditional Chinese culture and cultivated the observation and innovation abilities of youngsters.

The booth also includes a series of collections from the Shanghai Library with Xiaojiaochang nianhua, or New Year's paintings, and Bibliotheca Zi-ka-wei, a branch of the Shanghai Library.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
