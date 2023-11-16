﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

UOB Art in Ink Awards portray beauty and skill of contemporary ink painting

Yuan Linxin won the top award at the UOB Art in Ink Awards, which were inaugurated in 2017 in the Hong Kong.
UOB Art in Ink Awards portray beauty and skill of contemporary ink painting

"Silent Snow" by Guo Yuhui

UOB Art in Ink Awards portray beauty and skill of contemporary ink painting

"Live as lightning" by Yuan Linxin

Yuan Linxin won the top award for her artwork, "Live as lightning," at the UOB Art in Ink Awards Campus Edition in Shanghai.

The judging panel comprised of renowned artists, art academics, art critics, and other art professionals, including Zhang Zikang, Chen Tong, Qiu Anxiong, Wu Wei, and Lorenz Helbling.

After an open call of over five months followed by public voting and professional judging, five winning pieces were selected. Among those, "Live as Lightning" emerged as the UOB Ink Art of the Year (Campus Edition).

In the process of her creation, Yuan uses a unique technique by adding a stroke of ink on the paper and brushing it with water, Her work suggests a mind at peace and showcases the unpredictable and mysterious beauty of ink painting.

To cultivate a greater appreciation for art and promote local talents, UOB China is curating an art exhibition titled "The Beauty of Ink" at the UOB Art Gallery. The exhibition features about 30 artworks from this year's winners and finalists. In addition, UOB China will provide winners with avenues to further their artistic careers, including artist residency programs, and opportunities to exhibit their artworks at international art fairs, partner galleries, and events across Asia.

"The artworks exhibited here reflects the young artist's views on nature, history, culture, society, and their expression of emotions, ideals, and values," said Wu Wei, curator of the exhibition and a judge of the awards. "Their works demonstrate the young generation's re-examination and interpretation of traditional culture, and their efforts to build cultural confidence in the context of globalization."

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through the end of April (closed on Sundays, except from November 18 to 26), 10am–5pm

Venue: UOB Art Gallery

Address: 1/F, 116 Yincheng Rd

银城路116号



Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
