﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Lighting a candle for a blind man, adding legs to a snake

Zhang Ciyun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
Truncated witticisms point out how we often waste our time on superfluous activities.
Zhang Ciyun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
Lighting a candle for a blind man, adding legs to a snake
Li Chaoquan

In English, there are several quite common sayings that describe unnecessary actions, such as “carrying coals to Newcastle,” “gilding the lily,” “over-egging the pudding” and “putting butter on bacon.”

In Chinese, a few colorful expressions carry similar meanings. Here are two examples.

One is xiazidiandeng baifeila, or “lighting a candle for a blind man,” to describe sheer waste.

瞎子点灯白费蜡

xiā zi diǎn dēng bái fèi là

This expression represents a special form of ancient Chinese language, which is called xiehouyu, or literally “words after a pause.”

Xiehouyu is a short, funny and figurative sentence consisting of two parts: the former part presents a scenario and the latter part provides the rationale. The second part is usually uttered after a pause, or sometimes left out altogether, inviting listeners to guess the intended meaning of the allegory presented in the first part.

This truncated witticism is similar to English speakers uttering just the first part of a saying, such as “speak of the devil” or “an apple a day.”

Another Chinese xiehouyu, which reads tuokuzifangpi duociyiju, literally means “taking off one’s pants to fart,” connoting the pointlessness of such an action.

脱裤子放屁多此一举

tuō kù zi fàng pì duō cǐ yī jǔ

Some people consider this expression too vulgar to be cited in a polite company, so they resort to the Chinese idiom huashe tianzu, or “to draw a snake and add feet to it.”

Vulgar or cultured, both sayings point to the same futility of completely superfluous actions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     