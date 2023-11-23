Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Library opens unique reading room for teens

With its unique space design and numerous activities, a new reading room at Shanghai Library's east branch in Pudong New Area aims to encourage reading among teens.
  • A new reading room at Shanghai Library's east branch in Pudong New Area opened recently.

  • A glimpse into the reading room

  • A reader takes photos.

A new reading room at Shanghai Library's east branch in Pudong New Area opened recently to encourage teen reading with its unique space design and diverse activities.

Collaborating with Pokémon Shanghai, the library's 7th-floor reading room has over 250 titles in 12 categories like biography, history, philosophy, art, environment, science and finance to enrich young readers' reading content and knowledge.

Additionally, it has Pokémon-themed puzzle interactive content products to improve graphic memory, logical reasoning and hand-brain coordination.

  • Books in the reading room

  • A glimpse into the reading room

  • Pokémon elements at the reading room

Throughout the year, the reading room will host new and interactive reading activities to encourage teens to read in a fun environment.

The reading room design also ingeniously matches the library collections.

The reading room's Chinese characters and seals were inspired by the library's classic collections, such as Wang Xizhi's (303–361) calligraphy rubbings, The Book of Rites, and Cao E Stele, giving cultural classics a fresh look.

If you go

Opening hours: 10-12am, 1-2:30pm, 3-4:30pm (closed on Monday), reservation has to be made on Shanghai Library's WeChat account

Venue: 7th Floor, east branch of Shanghai Library

Address: 300 Hehuan Road, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区合欢路300号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
