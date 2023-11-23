More than 300 portraits showing at Long Museum West Bund

The exhibition features more than 300 selected portraits created by 200 Chinese and global artists from the period of the late 19th century to the present day.

SSI ļʱ



Following a series of exhibitions to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Long Museum, "Portraits" is showing at Long Museum West Bund through April next year.

The exhibition features more than 300 selected portraits created by 200 Chinese and global artists from the late 19th century to the present day.

Portraits as an art form are a critical subject that includes both depiction of individuals and groups of people. Portraits usually show highly realistic skills as well as the inner world of the subject. It is not only a reproduction of a specific individual's face, but also a summary of that person's identity, which is presented through the observation and techniques of the artists of their times.

The exhibition does not take art history as its foundation but on the basis of time clues, displays the contrasts between different eras and regions, such as portraits created by the same artist in different eras, as well as those created by different artists of the same generation or across different eras.

When entering the exhibition, visitors can notice the differences and evolution of the expression and connotation of portrait art in different times, regions, and schools of portraiture. The ways of seeing and forms of expression have had a direct and profound impact on each portrait.

Heavyweight names include Paul Gauguin (1848-1903), Joan Miro (1893-1983), Pan Yuliang (1895-1977), and Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966), whose depiction of various styles of portrait can be found at the exhibition.

The exhibition features two female portraits created by Sanyu (1901-1966) and Pan Yuliang (1895-1977). Although both artists furthered their study in France and stayed there for the rest of their lives, their understanding and expression of portraits differ dramatically from each other.

Exhibit Info

Date: Through April 21, 2024 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Long Museum West Bund

Address: 3398 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道3398号